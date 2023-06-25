Three police officers hospitalised alongside another man after PSNI vehicle on emergency call crashes off Belfast's Shankill Road
Three police officers have been taken to hospital following a crash in west Belfast, in which another man was also injured.
By Adam Kula
Published 25th Jun 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read
It happened late on Saturday night on Shankill Parade, just off the main Shankill Road, and involved a car and a police vehicle which had been responding to an emergency at the time.
The road between Dover Street and Agnes Street were closed until just a short time ago.
The PSNI said: “Three police officers and another man were taken to hospital for their injuries, which are not believed to be serious.”