News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Russia uprising: Rebellion ends with Yevgeny Prigozhin sent to Belarus
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group

Three police officers hospitalised alongside another man after PSNI vehicle on emergency call crashes off Belfast's Shankill Road

Three police officers have been taken to hospital following a crash in west Belfast, in which another man was also injured.
By Adam Kula
Published 25th Jun 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read

It happened late on Saturday night on Shankill Parade, just off the main Shankill Road, and involved a car and a police vehicle which had been responding to an emergency at the time.

The road between Dover Street and Agnes Street were closed until just a short time ago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The PSNI said: “Three police officers and another man were taken to hospital for their injuries, which are not believed to be serious.”

Most Popular
Image of the incident from NI Emergency Response Vids (@NiResponsevids)Image of the incident from NI Emergency Response Vids (@NiResponsevids)
Image of the incident from NI Emergency Response Vids (@NiResponsevids)
Image of the incident from NI Emergency Response Vids (@NiResponsevids)Image of the incident from NI Emergency Response Vids (@NiResponsevids)
Image of the incident from NI Emergency Response Vids (@NiResponsevids)
Related topics:PSNIBelfast