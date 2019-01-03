Ticket details announced for Jonathan Rea Freedom of the Borough event

Tickets for the Jonathan Rea Freedom of the Borough presentation will be available to order from 12pm today.

The presentation event will take place at Theatre at The Mill on Tuesday, January 15 at 6.30pm.

It will see the accolade being conferred on quadruple World Superbike Champion, Dr Jonathan Rea MBE.

A spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “The Freedom of the Borough is the highest award that the council can bestow and is normally awarded to local people who have in the opinion of the council, rendered eminent services to the borough.

“BBC’s Stephen Watson will be chatting to Jonathan on the evening and sharing with you some of his highlights over the last four years.

“Tickets are free of charge, limited to two per person and will be available at 12pm on Friday, January 4 at theatreatthemill.com