Tiger Woods coming to Ireland to play in the 2022 JP McManus Pro-Am - where can I buy tickets?

Tiger Woods

The Pro-Am is held in July at Adare Manor.

Online @TheAdareManor writes: "We are over the moon to announce that Tiger Woods will be playing in the 2022 JP McManus Pro-Am".

Adare Manor is located in County Limerick in the republic of Ireland.

It is a 5 star hotel.

The venue is also set to host the Ryder Cup in 2027.

What is the JP McManus Pro-Am?

The JP McManus Pro-Am teed off for the first time almost 30 years ago in 1990 at Limerick Golf Club, with the aim of raising much-needed funds for charities and organisations in the Mid-West region.

The inaugural Pro-Am attracted many of Europe’s professional golfers of the time, including Philip Walton, Christy O’Connor Jnr, Des Smyth, Brian Barnes, Gordon Brand Jnr, Bill Longmuir, Paul Way, Eamonn Darcy, and Richard Boxall.

As it grew in popularity the tournament moved to Adare Manor, Co. Limerick.

Many millions have been raised since 1990, with all proceeds in their entirety going to beneficiaries.

The tournament’s success stems from the genuine interest invested by all parties including golfers, volunteers, supporters, media, public, the European Tour and the organising committee.

The Pro-Am will return for a COVID-delayed sixth staging on the 4th & 5th July 2022 and it is hoped to attract as much support as ever.

Spectators can anticipate the return of international golfing superstars and well known faces from the entertainment world to participate.

Where can I buy tickets for the event?