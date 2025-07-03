People from Northern Ireland have paid their respects to former Liverpool star Diogo Jota

​Liverpool supporters from Northern Ireland have expressed their shock and sadness following the death of footballer Diogo Jota and his brother Andre.

​According to reports in Spain, the two men died after a car in which they were travelling crashed in Zamora, Spain.

Diogo, who was the eldest brother at 28-year-old, signed for Liverpool from Wolves in 2020 and scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for the club, with nine of those goals coming last season as Arne Slot’s side won the Premier League title.

He also won amassed 49 caps for Portugal, scoring 14 international goals, and last month won the Nations League with his country for a second time.

His brother André, 25, was also a forward at Portuguese second division club Penafiel, who he joined from Paços de Ferreira in 2023 having been part of FC Porto's youth teams.

The accident came less than two weeks after Diogo married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso. The couple have three children together.

Simon Parry, an avid supporter of Liverpool from Portadown, spoke of his heartache when he learned of the news.

He said: “I couldn’t believe it when I was told. I was out cutting a hedge and my son came out to tell me that Diogo Jota and his brother had been killed in a car crash.

"I was at the last match he scored in for Liverpool when we beat Everton at Anfield by a 1-0 scoreline.

"As a footballer, Diogo could finish with both feet and his head...he just knew where to be at the right moments.

"It is completely heartbreaking for his entire family, but especially his wife and young children. I’m sure they are all devastated.

"He had just won the Premier League and Nations League...so his career couldn’t have been going any better.

"Football fans forget about rivalries during times like this and you can see how much respect Diogo had from supporters at other clubs.”

Colin McBride from Coleraine added: “When you go to Anfield and support Diogo and the team, sing his song and everything else...it’s just total disbelief.

"The fact his brother was also there just adds even more sadness and it puts life into perspective.

"At 28-years-old, he had his whole life to look forward to.

"I think Liverpool will now retire his number 20 jersey.”

Larne chairman Gareth Clements also paid tribute to the family after they faced Diogo’s former Portuguese team Pacos de Ferreira in European competition.

He wrote: “The football world has lost not only an exceptional talent but a beloved friend and teammate. His connection to his first club remained special throughout his remarkable career, and he was spoken fondly of when we were welcomed to Portugal in 2021.

“Our hearts go out to his family, including his brother André, who was also tragically lost in the accident, and to all who knew and loved them.”

In a tribute, the Northern Ireland National Team said: “Northern Ireland has long shared strong ties with Liverpool, through players past and present and a passionate supporter base across our country.

“Today, we stand with the football family in mourning the loss of a young footballer taken far too soon.”

The Amalgamation of Northern Ireland Supporters Clubs said: “Like everyone else throughout the world of football, we're shocked by the sad news of the passing of Liverpool and Portugal's Diogo Jota along with his brother Andre Silva.

“Our thoughts are with all those who loved and cared about them.”

Representatives from Northern Ireland’s political parties have also expressed their sadness at the news.

Carla Lockhart MP wrote: “For a family to lose two sons is just unthinkable, my thoughts are very much with them and Diogo’s wife and three wee children who I have no doubt were preparing for a lifetime of happiness.”

SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole also passed on his condolences at what he described as “devastating news”.

Danny Baker MLA also shared: “Heartbreaking news today for the footballing world.

"I had the pleasure of watching this man play and score at Anfield.

"His goals gave me and my boys memories for life.