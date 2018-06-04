Tournament uses sport to ‘break down stereotypes’

Over 140 children from some of Belfast’s interface areas have taken part in a cross-community basketball tournament – joined by young people from Hong Kong and the US.

The tournament was organised by Peace Players International and took place in Queen’s University Physical Education Centre on Saturday afternoon.

Gareth Harper of Peace Players NI said the project started off around 2003 with the very simple premise that “children who play together can learn to live together”.

He added: “We have been using the neutral sport of basketball since then to bridge divides.”

Up until now the group has deliberately targeted the most difficult interfaces in Belfast. They first focused on children involved in the tense Holy Cross Primary School dispute in 2003, and are now seeing many of them come through as leaders and coaches.

“We think we have made a difference in relationships, and kids are getting an opportunity to get a positive experience of each other.

“And if they have a positive experience of each other then it helps to break down some of the negative stereotypes.”

Throughout the spring, participants from across Belfast have been attending an after-school programme where they build friendships and play basketball together.

The ‘Summer Jam Tournament’ on Saturday acted as an end of term celebration, where a fun and infectiously positive atmosphere pervaded – in sharp contrast to the sometimes tense interface areas where some of the children live.

As the event closed, numerous children beamed from ear to ear as they were singled out for special mention of their individual contributions and personalities, endless high fives being given and received as they proceeded to the front to collect their awards.

Children were divided into four teams for the tournament – each of them religiously mixed – from north, south east and west Belfast.

Also taking part were young participants from Hong Kong, who are learning to come to grips with Chinese unification, staff and students from DePauw University in Indiana and volunteers from Google’s EU HQ in Dublin, all adding an international flavour to the event.

The project’s seven core staff and 25 part-time coaches work with 2,500 children per year, twinning 24 predominantly Catholic and Protestant schools in Belfast.

It is also currently starting work in mid Ulster, mid and east Antrim, Ballymena, Carrick and Larne.