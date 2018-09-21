Traffic and travel: City streets to be closed off for Culture Night

Motorists are being warned to expect possible traffic disruption in and around Belfast this evening as Culture Night takes place at venues across the city.

A number of road closures will be in place between 3pm and 10pm to facilitate events.

“With large numbers of people expected to attend events during Culture Night in Belfast from early this afternoon into this evening, (Friday 21 September) we are advising road users to allow extra time for their journeys,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

The following road closures and timings apply:

3pm -10pm

• Hill Street

• Gordon Street

• Union Street

• Library Street

• Little Donegal Street

• Skipper Street

• Kent Street

4pm-10pm

• Royal Avenue

• North Street

• Donegal Street

• Waring Street

• Academy Street

• Exchange street

• York Street

The PSNI spokesperson added: “Please follow the directions of stewards and police as these temporary road closures are in place to ensure the safety of those attending the event.”