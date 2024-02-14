Traffic and Travel: Diversions in Randalstown with missing manhole cover
Traffic is becoming busy for motorists in the following areas –
- In Strabane road users are advised that the Traffic Signals at the Melmount Rd / Bradley Way junction are All Out.
Road users should approach the junction with caution and be prepared to STOP and GIVE WAY until repaired.
- Leaving Randalstown on the B52 Portglenone Road the missing manhole cover on the approach to the Craigmore Rd has been signed and coned off until NIW can attend and repair - Until then the advice remains the same - slow down and exercise caution if travelling on this stretch of road until repairs are complete.