Traffic and Travel: Diversions in Randalstown with missing manhole cover

Traffic is becoming busy for motorists in the following areas –
By Gemma Murray
Published 14th Feb 2024, 09:15 GMT
Updated 14th Feb 2024, 09:35 GMT
  • In Strabane road users are advised that the Traffic Signals at the Melmount Rd / Bradley Way junction are All Out.

Road users should approach the junction with caution and be prepared to STOP and GIVE WAY until repaired.

  • Leaving Randalstown on the B52 Portglenone Road the missing manhole cover on the approach to the Craigmore Rd has been signed and coned off until NIW can attend and repair - Until then the advice remains the same - slow down and exercise caution if travelling on this stretch of road until repairs are complete.
