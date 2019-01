The A1 in Newry will be closed in both directions for several hours this morning after a lorry collision, TrafficwatchNI has revealed.

In a post this morning they say: "A1 #Newry NOW CLOSED in both directions - Northbound Sheepsbridge - Southbound Loughbrickland and likely to be for a few hours - minor injuries to those involved - shed load needs to be recovered plus lorry".