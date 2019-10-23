Avoid these road closures and traffic jams this morning

Trafficwatch NI has reported that as of 7am today, there are reports of a vehicle partially blocking the Ballygrainey Road causing some delays in the area.

BBC NI Travel said a car is blocking part of the A2 heading towards Holywood. “It’s parked half on the pavement and half on the road so it’s obstructing part of the left lane. It’s just before the turn off to the Ballygrainey Road. Callers are saying it’s difficult to spot because it’s still dark.”

It also gave reports of an overturned car blocking the Donaghadee Road into Newtownards. “It’s just after Drumhirk Avenue (at around 199 Donaghadee Rd). We’re hearing the road is completely impassable towards Newtownards, police on their way...”.

The Donaghadee Road has now been closed between Six Road Ends and Ashbourne Park because of a crash. There are long delays in and around the closure. This will likely cause knock on delays on the both the Green Road and the Bangor Road into Newtownards.

It has also reported that anyone booked on the 07:30, 10:30, 13:30 or 16:30 P&O Ferry service from Larne today, should contact P&O for an update, their number is 01304 44 88 88. P&O cancelled its 16:30 sailing yesterday and today it says it’s running a revised timetable because of technical difficulties so there are only two remaining sailings to Cairnryan today, one at 12:00 and one at 20:00.

In Newry the Traffic signals are back on this morning on the A25 Camlough Road Roundabout junction with A1 Newry Bypass.

In Belfast a resurfacing scheme on Twaddell Avenue, will commence on Monday 28 October. Works are expected to be completed by Friday 08 November.