Broken down lorry creating mayhem for Westlink/M1 motorists

A broken down lorry is creating headaches for motorists.

A post on TrafficwatchNI said: "#Belfast - broken down lorry end Divis St on-slip to A12 Westlink (heading towards J1 Broadway / M1)".

The post adds that the lorry is "passable with care".

NI Motorway

NI Motorway