A busy NI route is closed today from 6am today to 6am tomorrow (May 27).

According to a Tweet on TrafficwatchNI the "Staffordstown Road CLOSED from B18 Toome to 50m South East of B18 Toome (continuously) for Staffordstown Rd / B18 Junction reconstruction and resurfacing".

The post adds that it will remain closed from 06:00 on May 20 to 06:00 on May 27".