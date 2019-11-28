Christmas timetable announced by NI Railways ahead of the start of party season

NI Railways ask passengers to get 'up to speed' with additional train services, ahead of the party season.

The timetable changes come into effect on December 8.

Capacity has been improved for peak commuter trains, as well as at weekends, to meet customer demand, and additional Saturday night trains have been added to NI Railways timetable.

Last year, NI Railways carried 15.8million passenger journeys, an increase of 5.6% on the previous year and the highest in its 50-year history.

Travellers are asked to familiarise themselves with the new timetable - available here - and through the Journey planner app.