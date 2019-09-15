Condolences offered after tragic death of NI pensioner

Condolences have been expressed after the sudden death of an elderly pedestrian this morning outside Dungannon.

Bridget Currie, who was in her 70s, died after being involved in a collision on the Quintinmanus Road.

The road has remained closed to allow the PSNI to complete their investigation.

UUP Councillor Water Cuddy expressed his sympathy.

He said: "This is a terrible thing to have happened in the Edendork area, a rural area.

"I don't know what happened exactly, but this is very sad news for the whole community."

Iontu Councillor Denise Mullen also expressed her sympathy for Ms Currie's family "at this terrible time".