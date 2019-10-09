Delays expected due to road works in Mallusk

Road users are advised that a temporary lane closure is operating in Mallusk from today (Wednesday).

A section of the Mallusk Road from Enterprise Way to the Hightown Road is closed to traffic to allow for footpath resurfacing and civil works.

The closure started at 9.30am this morning. It will operate daily (five days) until 4.30pm on Tuesday, October 15.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said motorists are advised to expect a delay of less than five minutes.

Commenting on the scheme on social media this morning, Sinn Fein Glengormley Councillor Rosie Kinnear said: “There are bad tailbacks in Hightown due to road works. Cllr Michael Goodman and I unfortunately are very aware of it as we drive that road ourselves every day.

“Delays can be expected until October 15. Michael and I are engaging with Roads Service to see what can be done.”