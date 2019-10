The emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision on a busy Northern Ireland road.

The collision occurred on Friday morning on Belfast Road, Enniskillen on the Belfast side of Tamlaght.

"Emergency services are on scene and dealing," said the P.S.N.I.

Motorists should expect delays and where possible, seek alternative routes.

There is no further information at this time.