The P.S.N.I. has closed a busy Northern Ireland road after a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

The emergency services are currently at the scene of the collision near Carrowdore, Co. Down.

The P.S.N.I. has closed the road.

The Abbey Road is closed between the junction of Woburn Road and Main Street, Carrowdore.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area and to seek alternative routes.

There are no further details at this time.