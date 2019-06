A two vehicle road traffic collision on Glenshane Road/A6 has been cleared but the P.S.N.I. is advising motorists to expect some delays.

The collision occurred on the Glenshane Road/A6 at the junction with Curran Road.

The collision occurred on Thursday evening.

There are delays at the Castledawson Roundabout for traffic going in the direction of the Glenshane Pass.

There are no further details at this time.