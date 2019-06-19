M2 multi-vehicle crash was a hit-and-run say P.S.N.I.

The P.S.N.I. has confirmed that a multi-vehicle collision on the M2 motorway on Tuesday was a hit-and-run.

"We received a report of a hit-and-run road traffic collision on the M2 motorway, northbound close to York Street,” said the P.S.N.I.

"The collision is reported to have occurred at approximately 1:50pm involving a grey Audi A1 and a white Peugeot vehicle.

"I want to appeal to anyone who witnessed what occurred, or captured what happened on their dash cam, to contact police on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 934 of 18/06/19,” added the P.SN.I.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.