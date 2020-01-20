Major Belfast road improvement scheme to close busy route - motorists need to be prepared

A £138,000 road improvement scheme at Clifton Park Avenue, Belfast is set to start later this week.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has announced a £138,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on Clifton Park Avenue, Belfast, due to start on Wednesday 22 January 2020.

The resurfacing works will extend a distance of approximately 600 metres between Crumlin Road and Cliftonville Road.

Minister Mallon said: “This stretch of road in North Belfast is a busy thoroughfare for local people as they make their way to work and school each day

"This investment will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network to the benefit of all who use it.”

During the upgrade daily road closures will be in place on week days only, from January 22 until February 5 between 9.30am and 4pm.

The Department for Infrastructure say "diversionary routes will be signed and access for residents will be maintained as much as possible".

To help ensure the safety of road users and road workers, we would ask the public to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to exercise extra care when travelling in the area.