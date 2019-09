Motorists are this morning being asked to keep a safe distance to the car in front, with a 'foggy start' to the day.

In a post on social media PSNI Road Policing say: "PSNI Folks, it’s a foggy start in some places this morning.

"Use your fog lights, where necessary, and keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you.

"Stay safe."

The Strangford Lough Ferry Service has also been suspended due to fog, according to TrafficwatchNI.