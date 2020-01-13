Motorists facing 'long tailbacks' after two road traffic collisions on M2 motorway Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Motorists should expect ong tailbacks northbound on the M2 motorway following two road traffic collisions. The collisions happened near Fortwilliam junction. Sitting on a motorway The PSNI is asking motorists to seek alternative routes if possible. Storm Brendan NI LIVE BLOG: Several flights have been diverted from Belfast City Airport to Belfast International Airport because of Storm Brendan UPDATE Storm Brendan | More than 2,000 NI homes now without power