Motorists warned of delays during Carrick road upgrade

A £104,000 resurfacing scheme at Northland, in Carrick, will start on Monday July 22.

The scheme, which extends from the North Road junction for 240 metres towards Pinewood Avenue, is aimed at delivering “significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface of the road”.

The Department for Infrastructure has said that a lane closure will be in place from 7.00am until 6.00pm, Monday to Friday, from Monday July 22 until Friday August 2.

A full road closure will be in operation from 7.00am until 6.00pm, Monday to Friday, from Monday August 5 until Tuesday August 13. Access for residents will be facilitated.

A two-way diversion will be in operation at North Road, Bridewell Drive and Sunnylands Avenue.

The Department says that it has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to “minimise inconvenience”, however, drivers have been told that they should expect “some delays” and are advised to “allow additional time when travelling in the area”.

A spokesperson said: “In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers, the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

“The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions.

“For traffic information about this and other road schemes, visit: www.trafficwatchni.com.”