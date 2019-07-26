N.I. man (80s) killed in serious road traffic collision

A man in his 80s has died after a one vehicle road traffic collision in Northern Ireland on Friday morning.

The man was from the Ballyclare area was the driver of brown coloured Vauxhall Meriva which collided with a wall at around 11:00am.

The man was in his 80s.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and a post mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

The road was closed for a number of hours but has now been re-opened.

Chief Inspector Stephen Humphries has appealed to anyone who was driving on the Ballynure Road this morning and witnessed the collision, has dash-cam footage or who noticed the car being driven in the area to contact officers at Newtownabbey on 101 quoting reference number 580 26/07/19.