The P.S.N.I. has closed off a busy road in Northern Ireland after a road traffic collision involving an overturned lorry.

The collision occurred on the A4 near Dungannon on Wednesday morning.

The P.S.N.I. has closed the Woodlough Road to allow for the recovery of the lorry which is currently near the turnoff for the Ballygawley Road.

The Woodlough Road is expected to remain closed for a number of hours as a result.

Motorists should seek alternative routes.