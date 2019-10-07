NI roads blocked by fallen trees after stormy night

A number of roads have been blocked by fallen trees after a night of stormy weather.

The main Kilskeery Road between Kilskeery and Trillick in Co Fermanagh was fully blocked by a fallen tree, but this has now been cleared.

In east Belfast, the inner lane of the A55 Parkway from the Belmont Roundabout towards Holywood had also been blocked by a fallen tree but this obstruction has also been cleared and traffic delays have begun to clear.

The PSNI has warned drivers to exercise caution as other roads may remain blocked.

Meanwhile, traffic remains busy in Greater Belfast approaching the A1 Hillsborough Road Roundabout; on the M1 citybound J8 Blaris through to J3 Blacks Road; the M1 approaching J1; the M2 citybound before J2 Greencastle through to Nelson Street; the A12 Westlink towards York Street; the A2 leaving Bangor - Springhill to Ballyrobert; the Ormeau Road towards Ormeau Embankment; A2 Holywood Exchange towards Tillysburn; and the A2 Shore Road Newtownabbey - Jordanstown Road towards start M5 Rushpark.