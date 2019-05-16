Paramedics and emergency services commended after light aircraft crash

Two people onboard a light aircraft were treated at the scene after crashing near Coalisland.

Emergency services responded to a call at 8.30pm last night near Annaghnaboe Road in the Clonoe area.

Dungannon PSNI said the injured were transferred to hospital for further checks and treament.

Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O’Neill commended the efforts of paramedics and the emergency services following the crash.

Mrs O’Neill said: “The crash of a light aircraft in a field in Clonoe has shocked the local community.

“Thankfully no one was seriously injured in this incident near the Annaghnaboe Road.

“I’d like to commend the emergency services on their response to this incident.

“I hope those involved make a full abs speedy recovery.”

