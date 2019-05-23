Power cut causing disruption at busy NI junctions

Motorists are being warned to be prepared to stop and give way after a power cut caused traffic lights to go out.

Traffic lights are currently all out on the A2 Belfast at the junctions of Craigdarragh Road and Seahill Road due to a NIE power fail.

Elsewhere, a broken down vehicle blocking lane two on the Upper Newtownards Road at the Comber Road junction is causing knock on delays in the area.

In Greater Belfast, traffic is busy on the M1 from Ballyskeagh to Broadway; leaving the M2 at Nelson Street; the A12 Westlink from Broadway towards the M2 and M3; the A1 towards Hillsborough Road Roundabout; and the A8 (m) towards Junction 4 Sandyknowes Roundabout