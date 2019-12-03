PSNI receive several reports of goats on busy NI road but each time they go to scene the goats disappear

The PSNI has received several reports of goats on a road but each time they go to scene the goats vanish.

The trip of goats was spotted and reported to the PSNI by members of the public.

The animals were spotted on the A8 near Larne close to a filling station.

"Police in Larne have had several reports of four to five goats on or close to the A8 close to the BP garage," said the PSNI.

"Each time police attend the goats are no longer there.

"If you know who owns the goats please get in touch with them and ask them to ensure they are secured," added police.