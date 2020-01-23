PSNI warn of 'thick mist and fog' throughout NI - motorists asked to take care

Motorists are being warned of fog patches this morning around NI.

A Tweet from PSNI Road Policing said: "Fog in many areas has reduced visibility on the roads this morning.

"Please drive with due care and attention, reduce your speed and use fog lights."

A post from TrafficwatchNI adds: "Initial checks going through our CCTV showing fairly thick mist and fog patches this morning".

It adds that it is "particularly bad on M2 from #Randalstown to M2 Bellevue Bridge after J4" and on "the M1 from #Dungannon up to #Belfast".