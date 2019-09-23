Residents move home after 'worst flooding' in NI village for years

Residents have returned to their homes this morning in Sion Mills, Co Tyrone, after what has been described as the "worst flooding" in years.

Sixty firefighters responded to 30 flood-related calls from residents which were made around 6pm.

This morning a post on TrafficwatchNI said: "Yellow Rain warning - Co Tyrone L'Derry & Fermanagh. B84 Dooish Road, Dromore and Rosnareen Road, Trillick remain closed due to flooding following heavy rain yesterday.

"Road users are advised to exercise caution as access chamber lids may have become dislodged."

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) confirmed two specialist water teams and six appliances were involved in the rescue effort.

Speaking on Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme, NIFRS group commander Keith Black said they called to 80 properties in Sion Mills.

He said there were eight to 10 inches of water places with some deeper localised patches.

Mr Black added that there would be a multi-agency effort to assist residents affected by the flooding although there was not yet any indication of the damage caused.