Road closed in both directions after bus fire - motorists advised to slow down

Police have closed a road in both directions due to a bus fire.

PSNI Roads Policing have reported: "The Frosses Road is currently closed in both directions between Ballymoney and the Drones Road roundabout due to a bus on fire.

"Delays are expected and motorists are advised to seek an alternative route if possible.

An earlier post on social media said: "A vehicle fire on the Frosses Road just outside #Ballymoney is causing long delays in BOTH directions.

"It's blocking one lane heading towards #Ballymoney and smoke is causing visibility issues.

"Drivers are advised to slow down."