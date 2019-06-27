Road users are advised to anticipate some traffic disruption in South and East Belfast this evening, Thursday 27 June

Ormeau embankment will be closed to through traffic at 4pm from the Ormeau Road junction, to the Ravenhill Road junction until midnight due to the latest Belsonic concert in Ormeau Park.

Coaches and buses transporting people to the concert will be facilitated by approaching the embankment from the Ormeau Road junction.

Belsonic

Road users should plan for potential delays and allow extra time for your journey. For concert goers, please consider using public transport and if you are arranging collection by private car or taxi after the event, please agree your collection points well away from the venue.

Please also note that the concert promoter has highlighted that this is an over 16s event and ID will be required - For further information about the concert arrangements: www.Belsonic.com

For information about public transport services: www.translink.co.uk