Serious four vehicle road traffic collision closes busy N.I. road

One of the busiest roads in Northern Ireland has been closed this evening a serious road traffic collision involving four vehicles.

The collision occurred on the A2 Clooney Road between Gransha Road Roundabout and Caw Roundabout in Londonderry.

There is currently an overturned lorry on the road.

The road has been closed in both directions.

Traffic is being diverted along the Temple Road to allow emergency services and recovery equipment access to the location of the crash.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area if possible.

There are no further details.