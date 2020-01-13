Storm Brendan | PSNI issue 'only make necessary journeys' advice as road closed when tree falls on NIE power lines

A NI road has been closed after a tree fell on NIE power lines.

A post on TrafficwatchNI says: "Leaving #Downpatrick: The A22 #Killyleagh Road is Closed between its junction with A25 #Strangford Road and Quoile Road following a fallen Tree on NIE power lines".

Motorists may need to rethink their route.

Meanwhile in a Facebook post PSNI Down say: "Storm Brendan is taking hold on many of our rural roads today.

"Currently South Promenade, Newcastle is badly flooded and the road is closed.

"Please only make necessary journeys as we continue to get reports of dangerous conditions including fallen trees".