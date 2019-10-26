Teenager killed in NI road traffic collision - four other young people taken to hospital

An 18 year-old man has died after a road traffic collision in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Four other young people were injured in the collision.

The collision occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning.

All four young people, two male and two female, were taken to hospital where the condition of one of the males is described as “critical”.

“Police can confirm that one person has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision on the Hilltown Road in Kilcoo during the early hours of the morning,” confirmed the PSNI



“The 18 year old male was travelling in a blue coloured Volkswagen Bora that was involved in the collision shortly before 2.30am.”



Inspector Beckett appealed to anyone who was traveling on the Hilltown Road early this morning and who may have seen this blue Volkswagen prior to the collision or anyone who has dash-cam footage which could assist with the investigation to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 167 26/10/19.

The Hilltown Road remains closed at this time while police continues to investigate the circumstances of the collision.