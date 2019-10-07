Traffic chaos for morning motorists on M2

Motorists met with major delays this morning on the M2 - as workers tried to make their way into Belfast.

Earlier this morning the PSNI Tweeted: "Motorists should expect long tailbacks on the M2 motorway heading southbound following a road traffic collision between Antrim and Glengormley.

"Please allow extra time for your journey."

And later TrafficwatchNI relayed that the chaos was ongoing.

"#CoAntrim M2 citybound delays continue - M2 Motorway Services through to M2 Nelson St - knock on from earlier RTC J5".