Translink unveils new £27m transport hub in Londonderry

Londonderry’s new £27m railway station has officially opened to the public.

The regional transport hub, unveiled yesterday, is located on the site of the city’s former Victorian station.

The Grade-B listed building has been restored and repurposed for use as a 21st century transport facility, which Translink hopes will allow for improved co-ordination between rail and local and cross-border bus services, as well as a Greenway link to the city centre and Foyle Street Bus Centre via the Peace Bridge.

The project has been funded by the European Union’s Interreg programme and managed by the Special EU Programmes Body. Additional funding has been provided by the Department for Infrastructure and the Department for Transport, Tourism and Sport in the Republic of Ireland, as well as support from Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive said the facility would serve as “an appropriate gateway” to Londonderry and the wider north-west region, adding: “I am very proud that the project has reached this milestone”

The next phase of works, including a park and ride facility, is scheduled to be completed next summer.