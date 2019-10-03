Two treated in hospital after serious road collision in Tyrone

Two taken to hospital following a one-vehicle collision on the outshirts of Stewartstown last night.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident on the Coagh Road at approximately 9pm on Wednesday.

The road was closed and subsequently reopened at 7am this morning.

Two people - a male and female - were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this stage.

Sergeant Walker said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area, or who may have captured dashcam footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1977 of 02/10/19.”

