A woman has been injured after a car ended up on its roof outside an election count in Co Down.

Ambulance. the NI Fire and Rescue Service and police attended the scene just outside Banbridge Leisure Centre where the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council election is taking place.

Accident at election count

The road has been closed by the PSNI while emergency services deal with the incident.

It is understood the woman was injured during the incident which appears to have involved just one vehicle.