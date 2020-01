The NI Weather and flood Advisory Service has issued a Yellow warning of High Winds for parts of Northern Ireland.

According to the service the warning is valid 9am to 6pm today.

NI Weather & Flood Advisory Service warning for today

"An area of high winds will affect eastern areas of NI on Thursday," say the NI Weather and flood Advisory Service.

"Gusts of up to 50/60mph are possible.

"Heavy rain at times will be an additional hazard.

"There is a risk of disruption to travel along with possible localised interruption to power supplies."