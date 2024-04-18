Traffic chaos in Coleraine following a road traffic collision where the Ballycairn Road closed in both directions - school pupil understood to be injured
Road users are advised that the Ballycairn Road in Coleraine is currently closed in both directions following a road traffic collision near the junction with Castlerock Road.
A PSNI statement asks motorists to please avoid the area and seek alternative routes for your journey.
It is understood that a school pupil was injured in the collision.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has been asked to comment.
