Traffic diversions after two vehicle collision at the junction of the Monkstown Road and Cashel Drive, Newtownabbey

Police and colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service are currently in attendance at a two vehicle road traffic collision which has occurred at the junction of the Monkstown Road and Cashel Drive, Newtownabbey.
By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Jun 2023, 14:08 BST- 1 min read

A statement from the PSNI says that motorists are advised that there are closures in place at the Monkstown Road's junctions with the Jordanstown Road and the Doagh Road.

They ask motorists to ‘seek an alternative route for your journey and avoid the area’.

NIASNIAS
NIAS
Related topics:NewtownabbeyPSNI