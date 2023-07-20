Traffic signals now operational again at busy Belfast junction
Traffic signals at a busy Belfast junction are now operational again making travel much easier for motorists.
By Gemma Murray
Published 20th Jul 2023, 08:14 BST- 1 min read
An earlier post on @TrafficwatchNI asked motorists to take care as ‘#Belfast - Traffic signals currently all out at the junction of Crumlin Road and Agnes Street. Please approach with care and be prepared to stop / give way until we can attend’.
However, another post around 7am today said: ‘#Belfast - Traffic signals currently all out at the jct of Crumlin Rd and Agnes St have now been repaired and are operational’.