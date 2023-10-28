All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Traffic & Travel: A pedestrian is in critical condition in hospital following a road traffic collision yesterday evening

A pedestrian remains in a critical condition after an RTC which closed a road overnight
By Michael Cousins
Published 28th Oct 2023, 11:50 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 11:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police advised that the Stewartstown Road in west Belfast has reopened following a road traffic collision on Friday evening, October 27.Police received a report at around 9.30pm that a vehicle had collided with a male pedestrian. The injured male was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries, he remains in a critical condition.Enquiries are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, or who may have dash cam footage, to contact 101 quoting reference number 1917-27/10/23A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Related topics:TrafficRTCPoliceBelfast