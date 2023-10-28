Traffic & Travel: A pedestrian is in critical condition in hospital following a road traffic collision yesterday evening

Police advised that the Stewartstown Road in west Belfast has reopened following a road traffic collision on Friday evening, October 27.Police received a report at around 9.30pm that a vehicle had collided with a male pedestrian. The injured male was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries, he remains in a critical condition.Enquiries are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, or who may have dash cam footage, to contact 101 quoting reference number 1917-27/10/23A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.