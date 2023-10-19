Traffic & Travel: Main route previously closed to traffic due to security alert reopened

A security alert on the Lisburn Road, Belfast has ended

Officers attended and examined the area, nothing untoward was found and this is being declared a hoax.

The road has now fully reopened.

The police have thanked everyone for their patience and co-operation during the disruption.

Chief Inspector Lowry had previously said: “The Lisburn Road is closed to traffic following a report that a suspicious device had been left at a business premises in the area.

“Diversions are in place at Cadogan Park and at Marlborough Park towards the Malone Road.

“A number of homes and businesses have been evacuated.