Traffic & Travel: Main route previously closed to traffic due to security alert reopened
A security alert on the Lisburn Road, Belfast has ended
Officers attended and examined the area, nothing untoward was found and this is being declared a hoax.
The road has now fully reopened.
The police have thanked everyone for their patience and co-operation during the disruption.
Chief Inspector Lowry had previously said: “The Lisburn Road is closed to traffic following a report that a suspicious device had been left at a business premises in the area.
“Diversions are in place at Cadogan Park and at Marlborough Park towards the Malone Road.
“A number of homes and businesses have been evacuated.
“The public are advised to avoid the area at this time and we appreciate their patience while we deal with this public safety matter.”