Traffic & Travel: Major disruption this morning as roads closed due to large fire
Delays expected this morning as roads are closed
By Michael Cousins
Published 31st May 2023, 06:28 BST- 1 min read
Police have said:
Motorists and the public are advised of multiple road closures in Belfast City Centre this morning, Wednesday 31st May, due to a large fire at a building in Samuel Street. Roads are closed at North Street, Millfield, Union Street, Royal Avenue, Gresham Street and Winetavern Street. Please avoid the area at this time and seek an alternative route for your journey if possible.
More information as available