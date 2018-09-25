Tragic Co Tyrone farmer Harry Gibson ‘will be deeply missed’

A Co Tyrone farmer who died at the weekend has been described as a “much-loved young man who had everything going for him”.

Harry Gibson, from Beragh, passed away on Saturday in what his family has said was a tragic accident.

The 25-year-old, a member of Seskinore Young Farmers’ Club, was the son of Mervyn Gibson, a cattle auctioneer who is well known in farming circles throughout the Province.

Rev Norman Smyth of Sixmilecross Presbyterian Church said Harry’s death had come as a “profound shock” to the local community.

He told the News Letter: “Harry had a family and girlfriend who loved him and this has been a really tragic accident that has taken away someone who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

“It is a very tight-knit family. They have been deeply rocked by this loss, but have been greatly bolstered by the tremendous support they are receiving from the wider family circle and local people, who have really rallied around them at this difficult time.”

Expressing his condolences to the Gibson family, Ulster Unionist councillor Bert Wilson said: “This death has stunned the whole area. It is awful for this to happen to a young man with a bright future ahead of him.

“The Gibson family circle is well known and highly respected in the local area and further afield.

“Harry’s father is a cattle dealer and his late grandfather Sammy also bought and sold cattle at Omagh Auction Mart, so their links go far and wide.

“I wish to extend my sympathies to the family at this terrible time.”

Seskinore Young Farmers’ Club also paid tribute to Harry, stating on social media: “Due to the tragic death of one of our members we are going to cancel this week’s club meeting on Tuesday September 25 as a mark of respect.

“We would like to express our sincere condolences to the Gibson family and friends for the passing of our dear member, Harry.”

A family notice described Harry as the “loving son of Mervyn and Susan, much-loved twin brother of Charlotte, dear boyfriend of Alison, a dearly loved grandson and nephew”.

It added: “Will be sadly missed by his loving mum, dad, sister, girlfriend and the entire family circle.”

Harry’s funeral service will be held at Sixmilecross Presbyterian Church tomorrow at 2pm, followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The family has asked for donations, in lieu of flowers, to he NI Air Ambulance.