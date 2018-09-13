Tragic loss of ‘an angel with a beautiful smile’

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to a young Londonderry woman who was killed in a road crash on Wednesday night.

The 18-year-old is understood to be Laura Szewc, from the Cornshell Fields area of the city.

She was a passenger in a Vauxhall Corsa that crashed on the Letterkenny Road near Nixon’s Corner at around 11:30pm.

Two other females who were in the car at the time were injured. There were no other vehicles involved, police said yesterday.

The authorities have not officially released her identity, however, a JustGiving page has been set up with the aim of raising £6,000 towards the cost of her funeral, and to help bring members of her family over from Poland to say their goodbyes.

The page – www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/stacey-glasgow – says: “Laura was such a bright, beautiful young girl who had her whole life ahead of her and was loved by so many people. She had so much ambitions and always had a smile on her face. You will be sorely missed by everyone darling we love you all so much! Please help us to bring Laura’s immediate family from Poland to help them say their goodbyes.”

Grieving friends took to Facebook to post tributes to “a beautiful girl” who always had a smile on her face.

One wrote: “RIP to a beautiful angel. I’ll never forgot our memories xx”, while another said: “So heart breaking, Laura was the nicest girl I’ve met, taken far too soon, RIP.”

Another friend posted: “Rest easy Laura so many sore hearts today, there was never a day that you didn’t have that beautiful smile on your face, you’re the brightest star in the sky now. RIP.”

A family notice said she died suddenly on Wednesday, and described her as the “beloved daughter of Marzena and Pawel, loving sister of Patrick, and Gabriel”.

Expressing his condolences to her family, SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan said: “It is heartbreaking that a young life with so much potential and many happy years ahead of her has been taken so soon.”

He added: “My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this devastating time.”

Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion described the news as “a shock to the local community.”

She added: “This death is a terrible tragedy and will be devastating for the young woman’s family.”

Police investigating the fatal crash have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.