Shauna McDevitt.

Shauna McDevitt, a 47-year-old from Londonderry who died following the collision on the Toome Bypass, was laid to rest following Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church in Galliagh this afternoon.

Father Michael McCaughey told those gathered that they did so as a family and faith community in love and faith, but also “in a sense of shock and sadness”.

He expressed sympathies with Shauna’s partner Declan, her son and the wider family circle, friends and work colleagues at City of Derry Airport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shauna was remembered as a huge Derry City FC fan, a devoted mother and family person, who was much loved and loved so deeply in return.

She had, said Fr McCaughey, “a place in many plans and expectations and was planning many ways for the future”.

He continued: “Even on Sunday, preparing food for dinner on Monday, going to work in the days to come and planning a holiday with the family this Friday morning.”

Mourners also heard how Shauna “really loved and respected” her work colleagues and community and “as her death comes so suddenly, it creates that sense of numbness” particularly among those she loved and who loved her dearly, adding, “it’s hard to believe and understand why”.

Fr McCaughey said we “need to think of all she has achieved in her life”, adding: “Her life has been cut short so suddenly, but we thank God for the love, the sacrifice and the many memories she has created in the lives of different people. She was so much family-orientated and a strong football fan – herself and Declan meeting many years ago in Cork at a Derry City Football team game, I think over a choc ice or ice pop.

“They created memories together in the midst of a wider family circle that will live for many years to come.”

Shauna’s young son “was their pride and joy, a loving child and such a good pupil at school”, and she “was so much that mum and a wider presence in her family circle – that family circle is very strong, not for today alone but for many years of the past and please God in the future”.

Fr McCaughey continued: “She was planning to go on holidays this Friday morning and had so much prepared for that holiday. She was such a Derry City football fan and was at so many matches over the years. Shauna even drove the bus to get there. She was such a loyal fan and proud of her team and those who played on that team.

“She was proud of her native city and so proud of her work at City of Derry Airport. She enabled people to fly and did so ensuring their protection and with kindness.”

Fr McCaughey also told mourners that from what he has been told and also observed, Shauna was “loyal and kind in work, at home, in family and through her friendships”. She also, he said, made many sacrifices through her love for others. She did not like conflict and had a “sense of calmness”.