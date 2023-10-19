A man has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in the sea in Newcastle, Co Down has been named locally.

He has been named online as as businessman Paul Bradley – who is the owner of popular Cafe Fish in south Belfast.

Police, the RNLI and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service were called to the South Promenade area of Newcastle shortly before 10am yesterday (Wednesday).

The man was recovered from the water and treated by paramedics but was declared dead at the scene.

A statement from the PSNI said: “Police responded to a report of a man in the water in the South Promenade area of Newcastle shortly after 10.10am on Wednesday 18th October.

"Officers attended the harbour scene, together with colleagues from other emergency services, where the man’s body was recovered from the water.

"Sadly, despite attempts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene”.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

A post from Cambridge Barbershop says: “Sad news today of the tragic passing of our friend and business neighbour, Paul Bradley.

"We remember Paul first opening up.

"He had cemented Cafe Fish into the heart of Lisburn Road and fast became a popular venue among the many eateries and bars that sit along the road.

Newcastle promenade

"With Paul always heard shouting "Order on" he created an ambience like no other and knew how to attract customers....and keep them.

"We will miss him shouting...his infectious smile and him also revving his 'baby' when driving past the barbershop.

"The barbers extend their sincere condolences to his wife Gabby, children and wider family circle.

“Rest easy Paul”.

Former BBC news reader, Donna Traynor added: “So sorry to hear about the passing of Paul Bradley.

"He was well known in the Lisburn Road area for his friendly banter with customers. Condolences to his family.”

And South Belfast SDLP MP Claire Hanna Tweeted: “Paul was a local businessman of decades standing on the Lisburn Road, a very fun character and a family friend. Deepest sympathy to Gabrielle, Jacob and the rest of the family circle as they deal with this awful shock”.

An online post from and Newcastle RNLI said: “We in Newcastle RNLI would like to extend our sincere sympathies to the family and loved ones of the swimmer who died this morning.

"Our crew responded and the inshore lifeboat was launched with our volunteers bringing the man ashore and administering casualty care.

"We would like to thank our colleagues in the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, Newcastle and Kilkeel Coastguard, Air Ambulance NI and the PSNI who also responded.

"Our thoughts are with the deceased’s family at this difficult time. May he rest in peace.”

According to the BBC, the RNLI said the man had been swimming close to the lifeboat station.

"The inshore lifeboat launched shortly before 10am and the casualty was quickly taken ashore, and casualty care was administered by the lifeboat crew until the arrival of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service," a spokeswoman said.

Two ambulance crews were sent to the scene, while the air ambulance was also deployed.

Online members of Newcastle Sea Swimmers told of their sympathy.

‘So sorry to learn that a swimmer has died this morning at Newcastle My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends and all the swimming community,’ said one.

Others added: ‘This is very sad news. Thoughts are with his friends and family’

‘So sad condolences to the family’